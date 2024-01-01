Michigan and Washington will face off in the 2024 college football championship

The Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies will play in this year's national college football championship, after the teams won their semifinal games on Monday.

Michigan defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in the Rose Bow game that went into overtime. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had three touchdown passes to running back Blake Corum and wide receivers Tyler Morris and Roman Wilson. Corum ran for a touchdown in overtime. Kicker James Turner completed three of four extra-point kicks following the four Wolverines touchdowns.

Michigan, which went undefeated in the regular season, has made it to the semifinals for the last three years, though it would be their first time winning a championship since 1997.

The Washington Huskies, which are also undefeated, beat the Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl. Running back Dillon Johnson ran for two touchdowns, while quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was a Heisman Trophy runner-up this season, threw two touchdown passes to wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk. Kicker Grady Gross scored a point after each of the touchdowns and kicked three field goals.

The national championship will be played in Houston, and is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

