U.S. launches additional strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Additional strikes against Houthis rebels were underway early Saturday in Yemen, targeting a radar facility, a U.S. defense official told NPR.

Word of the strikes come a day after President Biden authorized an initial series of airstrikes on Houthi forces because of what he called "reckless attacks" by the Houthis against international cargo ships and U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

According to Pentagon officials today, the United States and United Kingdom, along with other allies, hit more than 60 targets at 28 different locations on Thursday.

Department of Defense's press secretary Major General Patrick Ryder told NPR's Morning Edition that the administration hopes this attack on Houthi targets will put an end to Houthi strikes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have ignored two previous ultimatums from the U.S. and other countries and continued their attacks in the region. More than 2,000 ships have had to divert their course to avoid the Red Sea, which is going to cause delays in international shipping for consumers.

If the Houthi attacks continue, there is widespread concern that the conflict will expand further into the region and continue to disrupt the global economy.

