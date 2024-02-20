The U.S. has again vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza

Updated February 20, 2024 at 10:55 AM ET

UNITED NATIONS — The United States vetoed an Arab-backed U.N. resolution Tuesday demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in the embattled Gaza Strip.

The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-1 with the United Kingdom abstaining, reflecting the wide global support for ending the more than four-month war that started with Hamas' surprise invasion of southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage. Since then, more than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It was the third U.S. veto of a Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

