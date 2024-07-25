U.S. men’s basketball faces a fierce Olympic challenge for 5th consecutive gold

PARIS — A star-studded men’s basketball team, led by NBA greats LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, is seeking to bring home a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal from the Paris Summer Games.

They may be the favorite to win of the 12 teams, but as the world’s best basketball league continues to spread its talent across countries in Olympic competition, the gold is not a guarantee.

That's because the U.S. team might just be up against their greatest international competition yet: the 1992 "Dream Team" faced nine other NBA players in the Olympics. Now, at the Paris Games, the U.S. team will compete against more than 60 NBA players.

"The game is global now," Durant said at a press conference in Paris on Thursday, three days ahead of Team USA's first game at the Summer Olympics. "All these guys are huge stars in their own ways."

Looking to the international roster, Durant — who leads in U.S. men’s Olympic scoring history — singled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) who is representing Greece, as well as silver-medalist Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) of Serbia, when talking about who he expects to emerge as the biggest stars of the tournament.

Michel Euler / AP / AP United States men's basketball teammates Kevin Durant, right, and Stephen Curry attend a press conference at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday, in Paris.

Like Antetokounmpo, it’s also Curry's first Olympics.

"I’m looking forward to playing with some of the best players in the world and against some of the best players in the world, and also supporting other athletes around the country, around the world, as well," Curry said.

Durant — who is on the cusp of his fourth Olympics — talked about how the Games offer a unique opportunity to feed off the energy of the world's top athletes, including South Sudan's team amid its journey to international success.

"Secretly, I am rooting for them just a little bit, except for when they play us," Durant said.

NBA stars will be setting aside intraleague rivalries to compete under one flag.

Curry and Durant are teammates for the first time since Durant left Golden State in 2019. Golden State Warrior star Curry said that familiarity of playing with Durant for those three years will work to their advantage.

"You thrive off of that preparation to give you confidence," Curry said. "We’re here for business but we're also here so we'll continue to learn from each other."

Adding to that familiarity is Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. He’ll lead an Olympic team that includes Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard.

James, the NBA's all-time top scorer, will carry the U.S. flag during the Opening Ceremony on Friday to kick off what’s expected to be his last Olympics.

The basketball competition runs from July 27 through Aug. 10. Team USA's first game is July 28 against Jokic's Serbia at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, France.

If Team USA brings home the gold, Paris 2024 stands as a powerful comeback to the debate over whether NBA title winners can indeed call themselves "world champions."

Asked who he’s most looking forward to playing, Curry said, "Whoever’s in the gold medal game."

Copyright 2024 NPR