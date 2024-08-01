Democrats say Harris has enough support to be the 2024 Democratic nominee

Updated August 02, 2024 at 14:04 PM ET

Vice President Harris has secured enough votes from Democratic convention delegates to become her party’s nominee for president.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison made that announcement during a Harris campaign livestream. It came as Democratic delegates continue to cast virtual ballots in a roll call that began on Thursday morning and ends Monday evening.

The vice president herself also joined the call. "We are going to win this election," she said.

After President Biden's departure from the race, the party announced Tuesday that Harris was the only candidate who qualified for the ballot.

The roll call is on an accelerated timeline to ensure state ballot deadlines are met. The party is holding its actual convention later this month, in Chicago.

