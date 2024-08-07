U.S. figure skating team awarded gold medals in Paris after two year delay

PARIS — Finally. At long last.

In a ceremony at Paris's Champions Park, near the Eiffel Tower, members of the U.S. figure skating team were honored with Olympic gold medals.

The ceremony Wednesday — at the Paris Summer Olympics — followed two years of controversy and legal wrangling sparked by a doping scandal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games involving star Russian skater Kamila Valieva.

During those Olympics, Valieva led her Russian team to a gold medal win with a masterful performance. After Valieva competed, however, it was revealed that she had tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug in the months before the Winter Games.

Nine Americans were granted the gold medal win, after a final ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month upheld a four-year ban for Valieva while disqualifying her Beijing performance.

During a packed outdoor ceremony a crowd cheered, held up American flags and chanted "USA! USA!" as the names of the nine American athletes were read out.

Those honored are Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue,, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim, and Vincent Zhou.

Members of Japan's figure skating team, which originally placed third, were also honored at the ceremony with the silver medal. Russia, which fell from first to third, was not present to receive the bronze medal.

