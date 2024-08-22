Harris says Israel 'has right to defend itself,' Palestinians need 'dignity, security'

After much speculation, Vice President Harris, now the Democratic nominee for president, came out with the strongest remarks so far on where she stands on the Israel-Hamas war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Let me be clear, I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself," she said tonight. She said that Israelis should "never again" go through the horror and "unspeakable" attacks of Oct. 7.

"At the same time what has happened in Gaza in the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking," she said.

She and President Biden are still pushing for a cease-fire deal that sees the hostages released, the fighting in Gaza to end and so "Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self determination."

Previously, Harris had not differed far from Biden's position on Israel and Gaza since the outset of the war. The Biden administration has stood steadfastly with Israel, which has included continued military aid to the country despite continued pro-Palestine marches across the country and at this DNC.

Harris previously met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said at the time that she held an “unwavering commitment to Israel,” but that she “will not be silent” about the humanitarian issues in Gaza.

Former President Donald Trump posted, "SHE HATES ISRAEL — Wouldn’t even show up to Congress for Netanyahu’s session!" on his Truth Social account during her speech.

