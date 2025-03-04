© 2025 KUNM
Listen to NPR's live coverage of Trump's address and the Democratic response

Published March 4, 2025 at 6:10 PM MST
President Trump will address a joint session of Congress Tuesday night to outline his vision and priorities for his administration's first year. NPR's live special coverage tonight — which will also include the Democratic response to the speech — starts at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.

Here are ways to listen:

Follow NPR for coverage throughout the night for fact checks, analysis and context. And also check out:

