© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Orleans needs to prepare to abandon the city, new study says

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 6, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Jesse Keenan of Tulane University about a new study that suggests New Orleans could become uninhabitable by the end of the century.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Corrected: May 6, 2026 at 9:10 AM MDT
A previous headline incorrectly said that a new study suggests New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean within decades. While the study predicts that New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean in the future, it does not indicate when that could happen.
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.