Public Health Officials Worry The Coronavirus Might Spread Among Protestors

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Throughout the show today, we're covering the mass protests against police violence across the U.S. The pandemic is a concern there, too. Public health officials warn that even with face masks, the virus could spread among protesters in close contact with one another. And these public health officials also warn that those infections could land within communities of color already devastated by the pandemic. There are now about 1.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. Nearly 105,000 people in this country have died of COVID-19. And worldwide, infections have topped 6 million with new outbreaks being reported every single day.