© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Live, laugh, lava: Yellowstone offers respite for teens struggling with mental health

By Jess Sheldahl
Published June 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM MDT

A teacher concerned about her students' mental health takes them to Yellowstone National Park to relax, learn and experience the joy of nature.

Copyright 2022 NPR

NPR News
Jess Sheldahl
Jess Sheldahl is a reporter and host for Morning Edition at Yellowstone Public Radio. She fell in love with public radio after becoming a DJ at the University of Montana’s college station KBGA. Since then, she’s worked at MTPR and graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Montana. Born and raised in Montana, Jess understands the importance of reporting on local news and issues that matter to the people who live here. She also enjoys a cold beer and a good book under the Big Sky.