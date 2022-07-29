© 2022 KUNM
In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia

WEKU | By Stan Ingold
Published July 29, 2022 at 3:11 AM MDT

Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after heavy rains and flash flooding led to massive damage in the eastern part of the state.

NPR News
Stan Ingold
Born in Morehead Kentucky, Stan Ingold got his start in public radio as a volunteer at Morehead State Public Radio. He worked there throughout his college career as a reporter, host and producer and was hired on as the Morning Edition Host after graduating with a degree in History from Morehead State University. He remained there for nearly three years. Along with working in radio he spent a great deal of time coaching speech and forensics at Rowan County Senior High School in Morehead, working with students and teaching them broadcasting techniques for competitions.