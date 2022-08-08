© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

How NASA's Webb telescope gets its packed schedule

By Ari Shapiro,
Kai McNameeJustine Kenin
Published August 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Christine Chen of the Space Telescope Science Institute about choosing and scheduling research projects for NASA's James Webb Telescope.

Copyright 2022 NPR

NPR News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Kai McNamee
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.