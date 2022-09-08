Royal family members travel to Queen Elizabeth as doctors worry about her health

Updated September 8, 2022 at 10:53 AM ET

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after her doctors became worried about her health.

Members of the royal family are already by the queen's bedside in Balmoral — and others are on their way — after her doctors placed her under medical supervision Thursday, the British media, including the BBC and The Guardian, reported.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The BBC reported that the statement — and the fact that family members are traveling to her — marks a significant change in her situation. Elizabeth's health has been of concern in recent years, and more so over the summer.

Prince Charles, the queen's oldest son and heir to the throne, represented Elizabeth at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in late July.

When she arrived in Balmoral for her summer break, a welcome ceremony was moved indoors to accommodate her mobility issues, The Guardian reported. Elizabeth also missed the Braemar Gathering highland games earlier this month.

Before leaving office, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the queen in Balmoral this week, as did incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A Privy Council meeting was postponed Wednesday after doctors advised the queen to get some rest, according to The Guardian.

At 96, Elizabeth has served longer than any other British ruler, and is the second longest-reigning monarch in history. The United Kingdom celebrated her 70 years on the throne with a Platinum Jubilee in June.

This is a developing story.

