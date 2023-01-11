Disney employees must return to work in office for at least 4 days a week, CEO says

Disney employees must return to the office at least four days a week, CEO Bob Iger said in a company-wide email this week.

"As I've been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I've been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with," Iger said, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

"As you've heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors," he said.

Disney announced in November that Iger would be stepping back into his role as CEO. He was first CEO from 2005 to 2020, and then served as the executive chairman and board chairman before retiring in December 2021.

Iger succeeded Bob Chapek, who resigned.

Iger's email is the latest move in the ongoing discussion that employers and workers are having over where is the best place to work. Last June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk mandated that employees return to the office for at least 40 hours per week or face being let go.

