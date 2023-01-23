7 people have been killed in 2 related shootings in Half Moon Bay, California

Updated January 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

A man killed seven people at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, on Monday, law enforcement said.

The shooter was believed to be a worker at the farm, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

An eighth person was at Stanford Medical Center in critical condition, she said.

The suspect was identified as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, the sheriff's office said. He is in custody and cooperating.

The two locations are about a mile away from each other. Law enforcement does not have a motive for the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

