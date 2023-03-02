© 2023 KUNM
Underwater researcher attempts world record for living underwater

By Linah Mohammad ,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published March 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST

Retired Navy commander Joe Dituri is attempting to break the world record for living underwater. NPR's Juana Summers checks in with him on his second day.

