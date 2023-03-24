Share your favorite memories of Ash Ketchum as Pokémon bids him farewell

This week marks the end of an era for fans of Pokémon as they bid farewell to Ash Ketchum after 25 years. Ketchum has been the beloved protagonist of the anime series since its inception. The final episode of Ketchum's journey is being aired today, March 24, in Japan as part of "Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master", which was specifically created to serve as Ketchum's swansong. The Pokémon anime series premiered on Tokyo TV on April 1, 1997, and has since gained a massive following.



NPR's All Things Considered wants to know, how will you remember the character of Ash Ketchum? Were you a fan of Ash? What were your favorite memories? And what are you looking forward to next with the Pokémon anime series?



