5 people are dead and 6 are injured after a shooting in downtown Louisville

This is a developing story. Follow the latest updates in our live blog.

Five people are dead and six others have been injured during a morning shooting in downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

The suspected shooter is dead and there's no longer an active threat, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Old National Bank Building, a multistory building located across the street from Louisville Slugger Field.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was heading to the scene of the shooting.

"Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," Beshear said.

Earlier in the morning, authorities said there was an "active aggressor" on the 300 block of East Main Street and urged people to stay out of the area.

"Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a tweet. "We will provide information as soon as possible."

The FBI said special agents had also responded to the scene of the shooting and were assisting other law enforcement agencies.

