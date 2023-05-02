© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

A duck gives a homeless man a new lease on life

By Frank Morris
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT

A wayward duck helped a man in crisis and opened up a whole world of wildlife, death and reproduction he never imagined he would find in a Kansas City creek.

Copyright 2023 NPR

NPR News
Frank Morris
Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.