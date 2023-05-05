Watch live: King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

LONDON — King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday — continuing a tradition that dates back more than 1,000 years.

At 5:20 a.m. ET, or 10:20 a.m. London time, a procession will set off from Buckingham Palace toward Westminster Abbey.

The coronation service is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET, or 11 a.m. local time. The event is expected to last about three hours.

NPR will update this post throughout the ceremonies.

NPR's Lauren Frayer contributed to this post.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.