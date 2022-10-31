Antonia Gonzales, anchor and producer of the radio program “National Native News,” is a member of the Navajo Nation and grew up in Arizona and New Mexico. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication and journalism from the University of New Mexico and minored in Native American studies. She's reported for our media partner New Mexico PBS since 2016.

Antonia is a former board member of the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA), which serves and empowers Native journalists. She is also a recipient of the 2016 NAJA Richard LaCourse Award for her reporting on the Gold King Mine spill. Seeing a need for more Native journalists, she encourages Native youth to take an interest in the field—especially broadcasting—and she has done so by mentoring at NAJA conferences and by guest speaking via Skype with colleges in Montana and Canada. Antonia lives in Albuquerque with her husband and two sons.