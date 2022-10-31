Antonia GonzalesCorrespondent, NMPBS
Antonia Gonzales, anchor and producer of the radio program “National Native News,” is a member of the Navajo Nation and grew up in Arizona and New Mexico. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication and journalism from the University of New Mexico and minored in Native American studies. She's reported for our media partner New Mexico PBS since 2016.
Antonia is a former board member of the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA), which serves and empowers Native journalists. She is also a recipient of the 2016 NAJA Richard LaCourse Award for her reporting on the Gold King Mine spill. Seeing a need for more Native journalists, she encourages Native youth to take an interest in the field—especially broadcasting—and she has done so by mentoring at NAJA conferences and by guest speaking via Skype with colleges in Montana and Canada. Antonia lives in Albuquerque with her husband and two sons.
Election season is in full swing and voters on the Navajo Nation will decide either to re-elect President Jonathon Nez to the seat, or make history by electing his challenger––Buu Nygren–– who could be the youngest ever to hold the position.
November 8th marks the date for the U.S. midterm elections, but it’s also when the Navajo Nation will pick its next president. New Mexico in Focus Correspondent Antonia Gonzales with our media partner New Mexico PBS sat down with current Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez to discuss his last four years in office, and ask why Navajo residents should put their trust in him to lead them out of the COVID-19 pandemic.