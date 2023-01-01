Gus Tafoya is a filmmaker, artist, writer and performer born and raised in Albuquerque New Mexico. They graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Arts in Film Production and plan to pursue dramatic writing in both film and theatre. Gus assists in development, programming operations, graphic design and more around the station. In the future, Gus hopes to continue producing new dramatic works that forward the understanding and situation of the contemporary New Mexican.