Espejos de Aztlan
Monday 7:00PM - 7:30PM
Bilingual arts and public affairs program. A production of the KUNM Raices Collective.
Latest Episodes
-
Sat. 1/16, 3p: In this show, we share an interview conducted by Cristina Baccin with Grammy nominee, Magos Herrera, and composer Paola Prestini about…
-
Lunes 10 de agosto, 19hs.: Con el nuevo siglo y con nuevos y viejos desafíos, una nueva generación de músicos y compositores del espectro panamericano…
-
Mon. 8/3, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, in a conversation with Dr. Yolanda Chávez Leyva hosted by Cristina Baccin, we talk about the controversial figure of…
-
Dr. Vanessa Fonseca-Chávez, Inaugural Poet Laureate of New Mexico Levi Romero, and Dr. Spencer R. Herrera talk with host Cristina Baccin about what´s a…
-
Mon. 7/6, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, New Mexican author Dr. Lillian Gorman shares insights from her research on the 4th of July Fiestas in Las Vegas, New…
-
Mon. 6/8, 7p: Today, on Espejos de Aztlán we have a conversation with Prof. Nancy López hosted by Cristina Baccin regarding the brutality and cruelty of…
-
Mon. 4/13, 8p: On Espejos de Aztlán, we honor Dr. Mari-Luci Jaramillo´s life and contributions to New Mexico, our nation and the world. A native of Las…
-
Mon. 3/2, 7p: Today, on Espejos de Aztlán we´ll talk about why do we want to be counted and why New Mexico Counts in the 2020 Census in a conversation…
-
On Espejos de Aztlán, author Dr. Mike Tapia guides us in the examination of gang history and its subcultures in this unique Southwest borderland region,…
-
Mon. 12/2, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, we converse with Carolina Ugaz-Morán, author of Aline and the Blue Bottle (Aline y la botella azul), a book in which…