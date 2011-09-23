© 2021 KUNM
Espejos de Aztlan
Espejos de Aztlan
Monday 7:00PM - 7:30PM
Hosted by Adam Aguirre
Bobby Gutierrez
Froilan Orozco

Bilingual arts and public affairs program. A production of the KUNM Raices Collective.

  • i-2-prestini-herrera_1.jpg
    "Con Alma": An Interview With Magos Herrera & Paola Prestini
    Sat. 1/16, 3p: In this show, we share an interview conducted by Cristina Baccin with Grammy nominee, Magos Herrera, and composer Paola Prestini about…
  • Cover_Front.jpg
    Nueva Canción Nuevomexicana: Lara Manzanares & Felix Peralta
    Lunes 10 de agosto, 19hs.: Con el nuevo siglo y con nuevos y viejos desafíos, una nueva generación de músicos y compositores del espectro panamericano…
  • 2080906734_451bd86eac_o.jpg
    “Commemorating and protesting Oñate on the border”
    Mon. 8/3, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, in a conversation with Dr. Yolanda Chávez Leyva hosted by Cristina Baccin, we talk about the controversial figure of…
  • QUERENCIA.jpg
    "Querencia": A Place In The Heart
    Dr. Vanessa Fonseca-Chávez, Inaugural Poet Laureate of New Mexico Levi Romero, and Dr. Spencer R. Herrera talk with host Cristina Baccin about what´s a…
  • 2002_FiestasLasVegas.jpg
    Las Vegas, New Mexico: 4th of July Fiestas
    Mon. 7/6, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, New Mexican author Dr. Lillian Gorman shares insights from her research on the 4th of July Fiestas in Las Vegas, New…
  • HumanRightsDay.jpg
    Securing Human Rights
    Mon. 6/8, 7p: Today, on Espejos de Aztlán we have a conversation with Prof. Nancy López hosted by Cristina Baccin regarding the brutality and cruelty of…
  • MariLuciJaramillo_NHCC.jpg
    Mari-Luci Jaramillo: First Latina Ambassador Of The US
    Mon. 4/13, 8p: On Espejos de Aztlán, we honor Dr. Mari-Luci Jaramillo´s life and contributions to New Mexico, our nation and the world. A native of Las…
  • cuentame2020-01-1024x1024.png
    Cuéntame… Count Me In!
    Mon. 3/2, 7p: Today, on Espejos de Aztlán we´ll talk about why do we want to be counted and why New Mexico Counts in the 2020 Census in a conversation…
  • Tapia_Gangs_Cover_0.jpg
    Gangs Of The El Paso-Juárez Borderland
    On Espejos de Aztlán, author Dr. Mike Tapia guides us in the examination of gang history and its subcultures in this unique Southwest borderland region,…
  • aline_and_the_blue_bottle_-_ebook.jpg
    "Aline And The Blue Bottle"
    Mon. 12/2, 7p: On Espejos de Aztlán, we converse with Carolina Ugaz-Morán, author of Aline and the Blue Bottle (Aline y la botella azul), a book in which…
