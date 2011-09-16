Let's Talk New Mexico
Weekly public affairs program featuring interviews with policy makers, advocates, elected officials, artists, musicians and other news makers along with live phone calls from listeners.
Latest Episodes
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 11/4 8am: It’s local election time with big decisions for voters like mayoral races, city council contests, and bonds, including…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/28 8am: Fall is upon us, evidenced by the trees preparing for their seasonal sleep and the sun disappearing from the sky earlier…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 10/21 8am: It’s still unclear exactly how many cases there are in New Mexico of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives.…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/30 8am: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. Lines are being redrawn for the U.S. House, state…
-
Our most recent episode of Let's Talk New Mexico on Sept. 16 focused on our state's recent uptick in violent crime. And, unsurprisingly for a topic that’s…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/16 8am: Property crime has dropped in New Mexico during the pandemic but violence has taken hold, dominating the news headlines…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/9 8 am:It's chile season, and many of us are celebrating the return of New Mexico’s favorite crop. Green chile lies at the heart…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/26 8 am: Thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/19 8am: This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Chicano-led rebellion against police brutality and racism that began in…
-
Let’s Talk New Mexico 8/12 8am: If you’ve seen black and gold T-shirts, jerseys, and flags around Albuquerque, you’ve seen fans of New Mexico United. The…