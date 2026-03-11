Let's Talk the PNM/Blackstone deal

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will soon decide whether or not the private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire PNM’s parent company . The proposed $11.5 billion acquisition of the Public Service Company of New Mexico has drawn fierce resistance from critics, who say their rates could see steep hikes and that this could pave the way for more data centers in the state. But PNM says it needs the money from the sale to rebuild infrastructure and meet strict emissions requirements set by the state.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking to the players at the center of the whole debate, and we’d love to hear from you! What do you think is best for New Mexicans? What are your concerns about a private equity firm taking over the largest provider of electricity in the state? How else could PNM meet its funding needs while protecting its customers? Give us your two cents. Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 9.

