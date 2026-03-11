© 2026 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's Talk the PNM/Blackstone deal

By Daniel Montaño,
Florian Knowles
Published March 11, 2026 at 10:37 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will soon decide whether or not the private equity firm Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire PNM’s parent company. The proposed $11.5 billion acquisition of the Public Service Company of New Mexico has drawn fierce resistance from critics, who say their rates could see steep hikes and that this could pave the way for more data centers in the state. But PNM says it needs the money from the sale to rebuild infrastructure and meet strict emissions requirements set by the state.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico we’re talking to the players at the center of the whole debate, and we’d love to hear from you! What do you think is best for New Mexicans? What are your concerns about a private equity firm taking over the largest provider of electricity in the state? How else could PNM meet its funding needs while protecting its customers? Give us your two cents. Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 9.

GUESTS:

LINKS:

KUNM - Public Speaks out at PRC Hearing

Source NM - PRC asks for more info on PNM deal

NYT - Private Equity looks to buy utilities across the country

CBS - Private equity sees profit in utilities

Let's Talk New Mexico PNMPrivate EquityPRCelectricityBlackstone
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
Florian Knowles
Florian Knowles is a senior at the University of New Mexico and is getting his degree in video journalism. Originally from Aurora, Colorado, Florian is now happy to call Albuquerque home. When he’s not reporting, Florian likes to cook (and eat said cooking). His previous journalistic experience includes being an audience engagement intern at Chalkbeat and a research intern for the New Mexico Local News Map.
See stories by Florian Knowles
