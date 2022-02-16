2022 Session - Ep. 11, Is there a Nurse in the House?

Though it may not always be front of mind for many of us anymore, we are still living in a pandemic where many people are still getting sick, being hospitalized, and sometimes dying. That has put an incredible strain on our healthcare and public health systems – and the people who work in those fields. Today on #YNMG we discuss the many nursing and public health bills still in front of lawmakers with only about a day left before this session’s end.

KUNM public health reporter Jered Ebenreck has been following New Mexico’s nursing shortage and other public health news for months and joins us today to check in at what has become the eleventh hour for legislation that hasn’t been passed out of committees yet. He’ll tell us the state of those bills as of the time of recording, but you can track the latest developments by going to nmlegis.gov and searching by keyword under the “legislation” tab.

