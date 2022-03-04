2022 Session - Ep.13, A Roundhouse Roundtable

This is episode 13 of this year’s series, and it’s a wrap-up show. We hosted a reporters’ roundtable earlier this week on Facebook Live and put the video up on the KUNM and New Mexico In Focus Facebook pages, but we realize not everyone engages with Facebook so we’re giving you the audio here as a podcast episode.

We recorded ten days after the session ended. The break gave us a chance to reflect on what lawmakers accomplished this year and to think about topics that we’re likely to see again through the year in special sessions, interim committee meetings, and even in the 2023 legislative session.

KUNM and New Mexico PBS will continue following the legislature through the year and you can bet we’ll be back here to talk about a special session, if there is one, and to cover the Roundhouse in 2023. Follow #YNMG on twitter to catch any updates we have along the way.

