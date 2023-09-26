© 2023 KUNM
Proposed Program Change Weekday Mornings at 8:00

KUNM
Published September 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT

Proposed Changes to 8a weekday programming

Highlights of the change:

  • Morning Edition will run until 8a each morning
  • Peace Talks will be on every Tuesday
  • Counterspin moves to Friday

Morning Edition - Monday - Friday 5a - 8a

Monday
Latino USA - one hour
Tuesday

First week Peace Talks, NM People, Places & Ideas
Second week Peace Talks, other public affairs
Third week Peace Talks, Well Woman Radio
Fourth week Peace Talks, University Showcase
Fifth week Peace Talks (one hour)

Wednesday
Living On Earth - one hour
Thursday
LTNM
Friday
Counterspin

