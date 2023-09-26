Proposed Program Change Weekday Mornings at 8:00
Proposed Changes to 8a weekday programming
Highlights of the change:
- Morning Edition will run until 8a each morning
- Peace Talks will be on every Tuesday
- Counterspin moves to Friday
Morning Edition - Monday - Friday 5a - 8a
Monday
Latino USA - one hour
Tuesday
First week Peace Talks, NM People, Places & Ideas
Second week Peace Talks, other public affairs
Third week Peace Talks, Well Woman Radio
Fourth week Peace Talks, University Showcase
Fifth week Peace Talks (one hour)
Wednesday
Living On Earth - one hour
Thursday
LTNM
Friday
Counterspin