Proposed Program Change Weekday Mornings at 8:00

Proposed Changes to 8a weekday programming

Highlights of the change:

Morning Edition will run until 8a each morning

Peace Talks will be on every Tuesday

Counterspin moves to Friday

Morning Edition - Monday - Friday 5a - 8a

Monday

Latino USA - one hour

Tuesday

First week Peace Talks, NM People, Places & Ideas

Second week Peace Talks, other public affairs

Third week Peace Talks, Well Woman Radio

Fourth week Peace Talks, University Showcase

Fifth week Peace Talks (one hour)

Wednesday

Living On Earth - one hour

Thursday

LTNM

Friday

Counterspin