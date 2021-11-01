© 2022 KUNM
Misinformation on Social Media Ep 1: Misinfo vs. Disinfo

KUNM | By Craig Goldsmith
Published November 1, 2021 at 12:23 PM MDT
Arushi Saxena

Imagine... widespread consensus around scientific facts and historic events. Online interactions based on mutual respect and dignity. Systems that discourage people from being wrong on the Internet. How might we get there, and do we really want to?

On this program we're joined by Arushi Saxena, the founder of the EkMinute project, an initiative that promotes digital literacy and better forwarding behavior on WhatsApp and beyond. Arushi is also the product marketing manager for Misinformation and Civic Integrity at Twitter, where she works on spreading awareness about platform features designed to minimize the spread of misinformation.

https://www.harvard.edu/in-focus/managing-misinformation
https://www.responsibletechguide.com
http://ekminuteproject.com

