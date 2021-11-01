Misinformation on Social Media Ep 1: Misinfo vs. Disinfo

Imagine... widespread consensus around scientific facts and historic events. Online interactions based on mutual respect and dignity. Systems that discourage people from being wrong on the Internet. How might we get there, and do we really want to?

On this program we're joined by Arushi Saxena, the founder of the EkMinute project, an initiative that promotes digital literacy and better forwarding behavior on WhatsApp and beyond. Arushi is also the product marketing manager for Misinformation and Civic Integrity at Twitter, where she works on spreading awareness about platform features designed to minimize the spread of misinformation.

https://www.harvard.edu/in-focus/managing-misinformation

https://www.responsibletechguide.com

http://ekminuteproject.com