MissionKUNM
‘s Public Health New Mexico reporting project provides in-depth, investigative and continuous coverage of public health in New Mexico, with an emphasis on poverty.
We cover the politicians, the policies, and the agencies responsible for sustaining public health and solving poverty. To fully report on these topics, we give voice to those who are voiceless in the media: people and practitioners; advocates and analysts; researchers and activists; and people hoping to build a better way of life. Through our work, citizens are engaged, government is made more accountable, and the profile of public health and poverty is elevated by expanded public discourse and civic engagement.
This project has been sustained by support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation
, the McCune Charitable Foundation
, Con Alma Health Foundation
. and private donors.KUNM
broadcasts on transmitter throughout central and northern New Mexico, reaching more than half the state’s population. Nielsen Audio Research from Fall 2014 shows 100,000 people a week listen to KUNM.