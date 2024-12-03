© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NM’s behavioral health administrator suggest lawmakers to use better data to inform decisions

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published December 3, 2024 at 2:13 PM MST
The New Mexico Legislature on June 26, 2024 in Santa Fe.
Austin Fisher
/
Source New Mexico
The New Mexico Legislature on June 26, 2024. Lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe recently to hear arguments on how to use data to better deliver behavioral healthcare across the state.

Lawmakers heard arguments recently on how to use data to better deliver behavioral healthcare across the state.

The company Falling Colors has administered New Mexico’s behavioral health care system since 2017. That can include paperwork, customer service and processing claims.

And by the numbers, it’s doing a good job. It pays providers in less than six days on average, and only rejects an average of 7% of claims. According to a federal report, that’s less than half of the national average of 12.5% by comparable managed care organizations, which deal with general health care.

Company officials said New Mexico lawmakers can learn from their success.

Chief Operating Officer Sam Wolf told members of the Health and Human Services Committee said the key is having access to real-time data. He said that helps the company make quicker, more effective decisions, which lawmakers can benefit from.

“We deliver data so that everybody who is looking at it can see and understand what's happening with the funds that are being spent,” he said. “We've brought millions of dollars back into the agencies to be spent on other programs.”

CEO Jorie Koster-Hale said data collection has also helped the company effectively evaluate which behavioral health programs work best under different situations and for different groups of people, which then directs where patients should go to get the best outcomes.

“Behavioral health care requires the capacity to pivot and expand at the drop of a hat,” she said. “As anyone who's tried to stand up a new program knows, inevitably it will require changes in process, data collection and even core goals.”

She suggested state lawmakers design legislation that directly provides them with that sort of data, so they can make the same kind of informed decisions within their committees and when drafting legislation.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and listeners like you.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico public healthBehavioral Healthhealth data
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño