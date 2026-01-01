Radio Board Information

About the Board

The Radio Board makes advisory recommendations to station management on programming issues and other important station policies and practices. Because of the potential impact of major programming changes on the academic mission of the University and the station's responsiveness to the community, station management consults with the board before making such changes.

For a list of current Board members, click here.

To reach all members of the KUNM Radio Board, email kunmradioboard@kunm.org.

Radio Board Meetings

Typically the KUNM Radio Board meets virtually on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:00 pm. For 2026, the meeting schedule had changed a bit.

You will need to register for each meeting you want to attend.



Our next meeting is August 4 at 6 p.m. Join the Zoom here with passcode: 071735

The public has the opportunity to speak during the open mic portion of the meeting.

For more info, please send a note to kunmradioboard@kunm.org.

Click here to view radio board meeting agendas, minutes and related docs.