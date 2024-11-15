Rising syphilis cases prompt state and federal action

Sexually transmitted infections have been on the rise throughout the country in recent years , and New Mexico has seen an alarming increase in syphilis cases that prompted both the state, and U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich into action.

Andrew Gans, the communicable diseases bureau chief with NMHealth, said for decades the state saw less than three, if any, cases of congenital syphilis per year, which is when a mother passes it to her baby.

“And the outcomes really are quite alarming, horrible outcomes we never want to happen,” he said.

Those outcomes can include an enlarged liver and/or spleen, skeletal abnormalities, low weight and premature birth, or even miscarriage, stillbirth or death shortly after birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“So the silver lining is those cases among babies are entirely preventable, very easy, maybe even one visit treatment,” he said.

But despite the ease of treatment, he said starting in 2018 those cases began to rise significantly, reaching 76 cases by 2022 , mainly because syphilis has to be tested for directly, and can often be misdiagnosed.

In response the state issued public health orders , the most recent just last month , aimed at expanding testing, and Senator Heinrich introduced legislation aimed at getting more testing done more effectively.

“New Mexico mothers and babies are experiencing a dangerous rise in cases of syphilis, so we need to expand access to medical screening and treatment for this preventable disease. I’m introducing legislation to do precisely that. I will always fight to deliver the health care that New Mexicans need,” Heinrich said.

The bill would compel the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide guidance on the best practices for screening and treatment of congenital syphilis.

A spokesperson for the senator said the bill will be marked for consideration in the next session, and has bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House. Heinrich is co-leading the bill in the senate with republican Roger Wicker who represents Mississippi.

In the house, it’s being led by U.S. Representatives Yadira Caraveo, a democrat from Colorado, and Juan Ciscomani, a republican from Arizona.

Gans said the state has been using an effort called STRIVE, which stands for screen, treat, report, investigate, view and engage, that seems to be making an impact.

“We have the first, maybe, a glimmer of hope that rates are starting to level off and maybe come down a little in 2023,” he said “because once you start doing way more testing, you're going to find more disease, but then you're going to see a turn.”

The most recent public health order expanded testing to all adults, not just pregnant individuals, as it helps stop the spread before it can to be passed to a baby.

“We should be testing all adults at least once, right? All sexually active adults, not based on a specific behavior, specific risk,” he said. “It's an easy and cheap test. The more syphilis you find, treat early, you knock out that chain of infection.”

He says NMhealth offers free syphilis screenings at their public health offices around the state , though he encourages people to get tested wherever is convenient and quick for them.

