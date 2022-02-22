Mavis Staples' Soul: A Celebration

Tuesday 2/22 2:00 PM

A music and talk celebration of the indomitable spirit and talent that Mavis Staples has shown over a career that tacks from the late 1940s, into the 2020s. A panel of top-notch music writers and scholars reflect on her rich music history, as Paul Ingles hosts a mix of some of her most important and stirring performances. Hour 1 of 2 focuses on her family's early gospel group successes in the 1950s and the beginning of their emergence as civil rights messengers and pop chart leaders in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Commentators include: NPR's Ann Powers, Rolling Stone Magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, Staples Biographer Greg Kot, Music Critic Holly Gleason, and music teachers and scholars Aaron Cohen, Birgitta Johnson, and Alisha Lola Jones.

More from Albuquerque-based producer Paul Ingles

