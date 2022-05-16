Espejos de Aztlan Interview with Alisa Valdes

Mon 5/16 7p: This Monday on Espejos, Roberta Rael speaks with la Nuevo Mexicana, Alisa Valdes, a New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author and screenwriter named among Time magazine's "25 Most Influential Hispanics" for her game-changing U.S. Latinx characters and stories.

Born to a Cuban immigrant father and a Native New Mexican mother whose roots there go nine generations deep, Alisa started her writing career as the youngest staff writer ever hired at the Boston Globe, at 24. By 28, she was named the top newspaper magazine essayist in the United States, and had three Pulitzer nominations. This Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism graduate later moved to the Los Angeles Times, where she covered the Latin Music Industry.

