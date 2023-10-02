Chile: Memories of the other 9-11, fifty years later

Tune in for a special edition of Espejos de Aztlán, Monday, October 2, at 7 p.m. This program reviews and updates the consequences of the U.S. supported military coup of September 11, 1973 that overthrew the government of Chilean President Salvador Allende. Including rare KUNM recordings from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as contemporary material, the program features the voices of Laura Allende, sister of Salvador Allende; activist and scholar Angela Davis; current Chilean President Gabriel Boric, and others. Produced by Louis Head and Kent Paterson. Special thanks to the Raices Collective of KUNM.