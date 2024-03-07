© 2024 KUNM
Interview: Tony Furtado, singer-songwriter and sculptor

By Dave Para,
Erika Gerety
Published March 7, 2024 at 9:50 AM MST
Alicia J. Rose

Join Erika Gerety and Dave Para on Folk Routes this Saturday March 9 for an interview with musician and sculptor Tony Furtado. He will be discussing his latest musical project, his art and his upcoming concert in the area.

Dave Para
Dave Para is a co-host with his wife, Erika Gerety, of the "Folk Routes," show.
Erika Gerety
Erika Gerety, co-hosts KUNM Folk Routes shows with her husband Dave Para.

Erika has been steeped in folk music for many years, starting as a child. She came from a musical and theatrical 60's family with influences from both old-time and Celtic traditional music, and traditional music sidelines like the Holy Model Rounders. Erika has been an organizer of the Albuquerque Folk Festival for 23 years and is currently the Event Director as well as an advisory board/performance committee member of the Santa Fe Tradfest, on the Dance Committee for FolkMads (NM Folk Music and Dance Society), and on the Big Muddy Folk Festival committee in Boonville Missouri. She also plays music with her husband Dave in three folk bands plus supports and plays with the community contra dance group, The Albuquerque Megaband, and she plays in a fourth swing/folk band.
