1.9.22- Elena Giacci & T4B Bus Pass Victory!

Generation Justice brings you a program on community change through love and action! Tune into two interviews including Elena Giacci sharing her vital research on “Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence, Reproductive Coercion, and Reproductive Health Among American Indian and Alaska Native Women"! AND David Grubbs, who works extensively with Together for Brothers and highlights their profoundly successful Zero Fares Initiative!

Catch us live on 89.9 KUNM every Sunday at 7PM OR stream on KUNM.org!