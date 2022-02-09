© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gen Justice Sq.png
Generation Justice

2.6.22- Jamell Sanchez & Ivan Torres

Published February 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST
2622JamellSanchezandIvanTorres.png

GJ speak with Jamell Sanchez and Ivan Torres about their achievements and contributions to their community! Jamell is a citizen of the Pueblo of San Felipe, currently attending V. Sue Cleveland High School as a senior, and has a long-lasting love for cross country. Ivan works in policy change as a Campaign Manager for Laura Olivas running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Director of Students For Policy Change and more!

Be sure to catch us live every Sunday @ 7 PM!

Generation Justice