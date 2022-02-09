2.6.22- Jamell Sanchez & Ivan Torres

GJ speak with Jamell Sanchez and Ivan Torres about their achievements and contributions to their community! Jamell is a citizen of the Pueblo of San Felipe, currently attending V. Sue Cleveland High School as a senior, and has a long-lasting love for cross country. Ivan works in policy change as a Campaign Manager for Laura Olivas running for the U.S. House of Representatives, Director of Students For Policy Change and more!

