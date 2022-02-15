© 2022 KUNM
2.13.22- Interview w/ Sachi Watase from NMAFC

Published February 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST

Sun. 2/13 7p:This Sunday, we spoke with Sachi Watase, the Executive Director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center, about their incredible work! Sachi is from Albuquerque, New Mexico and has received her Bachelor of Arts from Pitzer College in Claremont, California! She has also co-founded organizations that coordinated services and programming for survivors of sexual assault. NMAFC was founded in 2006 and addresses the lack of culturally and linguistically tailored services for the state's Pan-Asian community. We also shared details on COVID-19 and upbeat songs!
