3.13.22- La Burquenita & Women's History Month

Sun 3/13 7P: Generation Justice proudly features 17-year-old poet, Sarita Sol Gonzalez, also known as “La Burquenita '' a Chicana, and feminist, born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sarita is currently having health issues so family members Mercedez Holtry and Brandy Montano, shared fundraising efforts where community members can help support Sarita and the Gonzalez family! AND we shared a power-packed interview with Interim Director, Aine McCarthy and Program Specialist, Caitlin Henke at UNM Women’s Resource Center about resources for women in the community!

