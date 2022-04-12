3.27.22- Earned Income Tax Credit Interview w/ Deneisha Thompson!

Sun 3/27 7p: Young folks who are trying to make ends meet deserve some extra cash! Generation Justice discusses the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) with Deneisha Thompson, Senior Associate of the EITC Funder’s Network! Denisha spoke about the EITC and encourages that if you worked last year, were 19-24 years old, and made $21,000 or less - go to GetYourRefund.org to find out if you qualify!

