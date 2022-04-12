3.6.22- Jessica Helen Lopez & International Women's Day Commentary

We proudly featured Albuquerque Poet Laureate, Emeritus, Jessica Helen Lopez who spoke about International Womens’ Day and remarkable women throughout history! Jessica is a New Mexico Humanities Council Chautauqua Scholar, and the author of five collections of poetry! Then, GJ member Gianna Ramirez, shared her knowledge on International Womens’ Day along with her experience and identity as a Chicana! We also shared notable information on COVID-19 vaccine and boosters!

Catch us every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!