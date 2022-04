Sun 4/10 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we learn from Founder and Executive Director of Afromundo, Loida Maritza Pérez AND 18-year-old artist, Lauryn Mills-Bohannon, creator of the Afromundo Logo!! They tell us everything about the upcoming Festival Shared Roots!

Is it time to get your booster? We also bring you our weekly Vaccine equity segment.

