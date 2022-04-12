4.3.22- NM Youth Voices on the Earned Income Tax Credit

Sun 4/3 7p: How can a $1,500 tax credit impact young people? This week Generation Justice asks youth their thoughts about the Earned Income Tax Credit! Deneisha Thompson of the EITC Funder’s Network also explained that if you worked last year, were 19-24 years old, and made $21,000 or less - then the government might OWE you up to $1,500, even if you have never filed taxes before!

