4.24.22- Community Events, Ramadan, Vaccine Equity!

Sun 4/28 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we spoke with Farah Nousheen and Emma Hotz of the Asian American Pacific Islander Resource Center at UNM. The AAPIRC Ribbon Cutting is happening on April 28th at 2PM!

Karen Cathey from LRU and Diego Renteria of MECHA de UNM tell us everything about the upcoming La Raza Unida Youth Conference on Chicanidad in the 21st century. Happening from April 29th to May 1st!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

