Sun 10/16 7p: Generation Justice features a Voting Panel with Leila Salim from OLE and Mason Graham from NMBVC, who spoke about voting, voting access, disinformation, equity, resources and so much more! We also shared new information on the omicron booster and beautiful music!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!