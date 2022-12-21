© 2022 KUNM
Generation Justice

10.23.22 Interview with Alex Curtas from the NM SoS!

Published December 21, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST
Sun 10/23 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly and happily featured Alex Curtas, the Communications Director for the New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse-Oliver, who spoke about the importance and the impacts of voting, as well as important dates to remember in the upcoming midterm elections! Aside from working for the Secretary of State, Alex has ten years of experience in strategic communications, media relations, digital media, and research for political campaigns, non-profit advocacy organizations, and state government. We also brought you our weekly vaccine equity segment, upcoming community events, and amazing music!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

Generation Justice