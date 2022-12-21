10.9.22 Food, Farm and Hunger Initiative!

Sun 10/9 7p: This week on Generation Justice, we proudly and happily featured Kendal Chavez, Kaski Suzuki, and Franceska Alexander, who shared about food insecurity, The New Mexico Food, Farm & Hunger Initiative and more! Kendal is from the Office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and is the Food and Hunger Coordinator. Kaski is the Food Security Coordinator at the Human Services Department, and Franceska is the Food Security Coordinator at the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and of Care Department. We also shared our weekly vaccine equity segment, community calendar event, and wonderful music chosen by our guests!

